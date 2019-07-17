|
RICHBURG-SMITH,
MARY DIMITRIA
(1952-2019)
Miss Mary passed away on July 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at E.T. York Hospice Center in Gainesville, Florida.
She is survived by the following: her husband of 38 years, Perschon Tilton Smith Sr., twin daughters, Dimitria D. Vogel (Erin E. Vogel) and Dollie D. Wygant (Hayden Wygant); sons, Perschon Tilton Smith Jr. (Suzanne), Scott C. Smith (Melissa Smith), and Steven W. Smith (Lynn Smith); granddaughter, Lillian; grandsons, Logan and Camden; sisters, Paula C. Richburg, Marsha Richburg, Shelia Zigler & Mar-tha Richburg. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews.
Service of Love will be held at The Church of Jesus of Latter-Day Saints (1220 SW 24th Ave. Gainesville, Florida 32607) at 12:00 noon. Immediately follow the services bur-ial will take place in San Mateo Cemetery in San Mateo (Palatka) Florida. The Dedication will start 4:00 P.M. All Floral arrangements are welcome to be delivered at the Mortuary on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 between the hours of 10am – 5pm.
dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
Daphina Carnegie-Williams, L.F.D.E/ Co-owner,
Alphonso Williams
"Serving With A Spirit of Excellence"
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 17 to July 18, 2019