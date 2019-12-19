Home

MARY DUDLEY

MARY DUDLEY Obituary
DUDLEY, MARY
Mrs. Mary Dudley of High Springs, Florida quietly crossed the Jordan to be with her Savior Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Dudley will take place Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 11:00AM from Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church, 740 NE 21st Street Gainesville, FL Pastor Brent Waldon Eulogist. Place of eternal rest will follow at Bethel SDA Church Cemetery. Public visitation will take place SATURDAY at the D.R. Williams Fellowship Hall from 4:00PM-6:00PM, and Sunday at the church from 10:00AM-11:00AM. She leaves to cherish her precious memories three daughters, Lora Oliver, Maryetta Mack, and Jacqueline (Levy) Jones, Sean Dudley, and Nolan Dudley, Twenty one grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 3239 SE 1st Ave Gainesville FL at 10:00AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
