MEKKLESEN, MARY ELIZABETH MONAHAN
Mary Elizabeth Monahan Mekklesen sadly passed away on March 14, 2019 after a brief illness. She moved to Gainesville in 2014 from Pittsburgh and had recently moved to Chaska, Minnesota to live with her son. She was a homemaker, florist and jewelry artist. Mary was the daughter of Larry and Alice Monahan of Miami, Florida.
She is survived by her sons, Mick and Sean; daughter-in-law, Lisa; grandchildren, Bridgette and Miller; sisters, Anne Strickland, Maureen Campbell, Jane Monahan, and Diane Talotta; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A remembrance honoring Mary will be held in Twin Mountain, New Hampshire this summer.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019