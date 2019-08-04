|
ERB, MARY ELIZABETH (MARY BETH) PERSONS
Mary Elizabeth (Mary Beth) Persons Erb, beloved mother of Susan Erb Boucek, Lynn Erb Frankel and Tommy Erb, passed away on July 13th at the age of 95, in the home of her daughter Lynn, in Swarthmore, PA.
Mary Beth, or 'Mary Red,' as her friends liked to call her because of her beautiful red hair, was born on April 9, 1924, in Kissimmee, Florida, to George and Mabel Persons. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mildred Persons MacLeish, and her husband of 52 years, Thomas Clarence Erb. Mary Beth graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Education. While raising her children, she taught elementary school in Gainesville, Florida for fifteen years, later joining the family agricultural business, Erb and Roberts. Never far from her children, Mary Beth and Tom resided in Gainesville, Florida near their son, Tommy, for 30 years. Upon their retirement from the family business, Mary Beth and Tom moved to Naples, Florida, to be near their daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Frank Boucek, and their grandchildren, Ross Edward Boucek and Katerina Anne Boucek. Mary Beth and Tom were avid boaters and enjoyed their many travels throughout the United States and abroad, always seeking fun, adventure, and good food wherever they went. Whether traveling or at home, Mary Beth embraced life at every turn, always with an upbeat spirit, a bright smile, and a kind heart. During her 25 year residence in Naples, Mary Beth served as a volunteer at Naples Community Hospital and was a longtime member of the Sand's Bridge Club. An excellent bridge player, she also belonged to, and was a host for, several other bridge clubs. In 2015, Mary Beth moved to Swarthmore, Pennsylvania to reside in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and David Frankel. During these four years, Lynn cared for and helped to preserve Mary Beth's sense of independence and zest for life. As a result, Mary Beth continued to take great pleasure in outings to gardens, museums, restaurants, and local attractions, up until days before her death. With her cheerful, witty, and compassionate nature, her joy for life and delight in people, Mary Beth never met a stranger and was loved and admired by all who knew her. She lived her life with integrity and treasured her relationships with the Lord, her family, and her friends.
Mary Beth is survived by her children, Susan Boucek (Frank), Lynn Frankel (David), and Tommy Erb; two grandchildren, Katya Boucek Creighton (Stephen) and Ross Boucek. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24th, at 4:00 p.m., at Naples Memorial Gardens, Naples, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019