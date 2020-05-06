Mary Elsie Beckham Bell
BELL,
MARY ELSIE BECKHAM, 98
Mary Elsie Beckham Bell, age 98, passed away after a short illness on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born February 28, 1922 in Beckhamtown, and she passed away at her home in Beckhamtown. She was the fifth child and last survivor of the ten children of Augustus and Ethel Hall Beckham.
She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother and inspired many with her devoted and exemplary life. Nana Elsie was an avid gardener, seamstress, and amazing cook. She was known for her adventurous spirit and was a lover of the outdoors and nature.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years Clyde Hamilton Bell, Sr.
She and her husband Clyde met prior to WWII while he was stationed at Camp Blanding, FL. He brought the hills of Tennessee into her life. During their time in the military, they lived in FL, NJ, AL, GA and CA. Nana Elsie's favorite assignment was to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for two years. She loved to recount stories of their time there.
Upon Clyde's retirement, they spent time at their tree house and pond in Florida and at their mountain cabin at the base of Bell Mountain in Cosby, TN.
She is survived by three children, Clyde Hamilton Bell, Jr., Shirley Stephenfield-Wynne (Bill), and Carolyn Bell Austin (Chuck); seven grandchildren, Jerry, Eric, Donna, Brett, Tammy, Angela and Chad; thirteen great-grandchildren, Nicole, Jake, Brock, Brody, Stephanie, Sophie, Sydney, Sarah, Austin, Ashley, Connor, Ethan and Emily.
Nana Elsie has been an inspiration to many and was beloved by her entire family.
Her Christian life was an example to all who knew her because she exemplified love, selflessness, compassion and humility.
A graveside service for immediate family will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, Windsor, FL with Mike Hill officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Prior notification will be provided. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
