Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ETTA WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ETTA WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, MARY ETTA
Mary Etta Williams, age 78, a native of Archer, Florida, peacefully surrendered to the Will of God on July 30, 2019 during a brief stay at North Florida Regional Medical Center (Gainesville, FL).
Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Duncan Brothers' Chapel with Elder James Hardy delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery (Archer, FL). Ms. Williams will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Tuesday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Chapel on Wednesday with the Processional.
Precious Memories will remain with her son, Jeffrey A. Williams, Sr. (& Rita) of Newberry, FL; daughter, Linda Graham of Gainesville, FL; brothers, Steven Johnson (& Lynne) of Indianapolis, IN (Harold Stanley and Ralph Johnson - both Deceased); nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now