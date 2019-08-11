|
|
WILLIAMS, MARY ETTA
Mary Etta Williams, age 78, a native of Archer, Florida, peacefully surrendered to the Will of God on July 30, 2019 during a brief stay at North Florida Regional Medical Center (Gainesville, FL).
Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Duncan Brothers' Chapel with Elder James Hardy delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery (Archer, FL). Ms. Williams will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Tuesday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Chapel on Wednesday with the Processional.
Precious Memories will remain with her son, Jeffrey A. Williams, Sr. (& Rita) of Newberry, FL; daughter, Linda Graham of Gainesville, FL; brothers, Steven Johnson (& Lynne) of Indianapolis, IN (Harold Stanley and Ralph Johnson - both Deceased); nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019