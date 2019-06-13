|
HESSE, MARY G.
Mary G. Hesse, age 76, died, June 1, 2019 with her sister and family by her side. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan, and grew up in Royal Oak, Michigan. She graduated from high school in 1960, she entered Detroit Business College where she earned two (2) Bachelor degrees in Business Law and Accounting and graduated with honors in 1963. She continued her education to become a Certified Insurance Underwriter. She worked for several insurance companies over the years, the most recent was Arogonaut. After taking early retirement, she moved to Gainesville, Florida to live with her sister and brother-in-law, where she elected to work at Shands Hospital as a Visitor Assistant for fifteen (15) years retiring in 2012. She is survived by her sister, Frances A. Williams, nieces Laurie Wigginton (Rick), Mary Coleman (Jason), Shawn Porter (Darren), as well as three (3) grandnieces and three (3) grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances B. and John G. Hesse, brother-in-law, Brian P. Williams and grandnephew Colton Porter. Mary enjoyed crocheting and knitting, she made baby blankets, baby outfits, and chemotherapy caps, which she donated. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 247 N.E. 1st Street, Williston Florida on June 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in her name to the and Humane Society.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 13 to June 14, 2019