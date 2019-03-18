|
SCHMID,
MARY HEMENWAY
Mary Hemenway Schmid passed away peacefully at the E.T. York Center on March 12, 2019. She was born in Massachusetts, daughter of Raymond Butler Hemenway and Grace Moseley Hemenway on April 11, 1927. She graduated from Tufts College and the Bouve Boston School of Physical Education and Physical Therapy. Upon graduation, she worked for three months at Camp Sutton in Monroe, N.C., then the Physical Therapy Clinic in the Grace New Haven Community Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. In December of 1950 she joined the Army and was stationed at Brook Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston. Her most interesting and rewarding work was done with patients in the Burn Surgical Research Unit of the hospital. From there, she was posted both abroad and domestically, and also worked in the private sector. In her twenties, she entered the Air Force and was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, where she met the love of her life, Carroll (Cal) Schmid where he was attending the Titan 11 Missile School. They built a life together, travelling and enjoying one another's company while both served in the military. After full retirement, they moved to Florida and resided in Ocala. After Cal's death, Mary moved to Gainesville, Florida where she had many happy years at The Village. Mary was a lifelong learner, and mastered recorder playing, built a harpsichord, spun wool and knitted many beautiful garments, made jewelry, and took up wood working in her late eighties. She will be missed by all who knew her, for her intelligence, brash outgoing manner, her sense of humor and generosity. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother John Hemenway, and husband Carroll Schmid. She is survived by her beloved stepdaughter, Carolyn Schmid Moretz (Barry) in North Carolina, and cousin Phyllis McCameron in Washington. She will be reunited in death with her husband at the Bushnell National Cemetery.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019