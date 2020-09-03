MARY HESTERS

HESTERS, MARYCATHERINE ROBERTSMary Catherine Roberts Hesters, 91, devoted wife of the late Tott Weatherly Hesters, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1929, in Troy, AL, to the late Arnold Worth Roberts and Eula Myrle Harris Roberts, and grew up in Elba, AL.Upon graduation from Elba High School in 1947, Mary moved to Gainesville, FL, where she met Tott, whom she married on January 1, 1949. She worked at Hotel Thomas, where she and her family also lived, managing the hotel until its closure in 1965. After a brief stint at the then fledgling Santa Fe Junior College, which opened that year at the former hotel, Mary began a three-decade career at the University Athletic Association. Her time at the UAA spanned four athletic directors, 13 national championships, and countless SEC titles.Mary was a Christian and had a strong faith in God, despite it being tested by several tragedies. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary also loved dogs and her English Springer Spaniels, George and Bogey, brought her great joy. She was a very gifted cook and could often be found in her kitchen, particularly around the holidays. Mary also enjoyed travelling and camping with her family.Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 45 years, their son, Terry Hesters, her brothers, Mack Roberts and Johnny Flowers, and her sister, Jean Flowers. She is survived by her loving daughter, Joanne (Tim) Green of Gainesville, FL, grandsons, Brandon (Christy) Green of Gainesville, FL, and Brent (Shari) Green of Graham, FL, and great-grandsons, Braden and Brycen Green of Gainesville, FL, and Beau Green of Graham, FL.Private burial will be held at a later date at Forest Meadows East in Gainesville, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Disabled American Veterans, 2015 SW 75th Street, Gainesville, FL 32607, or at