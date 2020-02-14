|
DAICOFF, MARY JANE
(April 6, 1931 -
August 19, 2019)
Mary Jane Daicoff, beloved longtime Gainesville resident since 1967, Santa Fe College humanities instructor, and University of Florida librarian, passed away near her family in Arizona. She earned two Masters' degrees, in English (University of Chicago) and Library Science (Florida State University). After graduating in 1952 from Indiana University, she was a teacher in the Virgin Islands and later also lived in London, Chicago, and Tucson. Frequently described by others as 'the smartest person I know,' she supported the arts, was a multi-talented businesswoman, and greatly influenced those around her to be their best. She is survived by her daughter Susan Daicoff, and grandson Arizona and granddaughter Graylin (Baskin). Family and friends will gather at her home on Little Lake Santa Fe to celebrate her life Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. Contact Susan at [email protected] for details.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020