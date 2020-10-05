Mary Jo EnglishGainesville - Mary Jo English, 101, of Gainesville, Florida, died Saturday, September 26, 2020with her loving daughter by her side. Mary Jo was born July 23, 1919 inChambers County, Alabama, to E.F. and Minnie Chapman James. Mary Joworked as a loan officer and financial advisor at Campus Credit Union inGainesville for many years. Throughout her career, she loved helping her clientsand many became close personal friends.Mary Jo is preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 52 years,Lucius L. "Luke" English; her son, H. Warren English; five brothers; and onesister.Mary Jo is survived by her daughter, Linda English; a brother, Tommy H. James;three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. at University City Church of Christ, 4626 NW 8th Avenue, Gainesville, with Minister Jeff Robison officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in her name to Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center, 606 NE 7th Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, or to University City Church of Christ.To view her full obituary, please visit her memorial page atFOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN352-376-7556