Gainesville - Mary Jo English, 101, of Gainesville, Florida, died Saturday, September 26, 2020
with her loving daughter by her side. Mary Jo was born July 23, 1919 in
Chambers County, Alabama, to E.F. and Minnie Chapman James. Mary Jo
worked as a loan officer and financial advisor at Campus Credit Union in
Gainesville for many years. Throughout her career, she loved helping her clients
and many became close personal friends.
Mary Jo is preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 52 years,
Lucius L. "Luke" English; her son, H. Warren English; five brothers; and one
sister.
Mary Jo is survived by her daughter, Linda English; a brother, Tommy H. James;
three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. at University City Church of Christ, 4626 NW 8th Avenue, Gainesville, with Minister Jeff Robison officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in her name to Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center, 606 NE 7th Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, or to University City Church of Christ.
To view her full obituary, please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
