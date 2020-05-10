MARY JORDAN BIRD
1933 - 2020
BIRD, MARY JORDAN
Mary Jordan Bird, 86, died April 24, 2020 in Yarmouth, ME after battling with dementia.
A family memorial service will be held in Maine later in the year.
Mary was born in New York City August 24, 1933 and adopted by James and Margaret Rossman. She left Connecticut College to marry and start a family in New Haven, CT in 1953. As her children grew, she became involved in local community development and real estate. This led to residencies in Waldoboro, Rangeley and N. Yarmouth, ME; Fearrington, NC; and Apopka and Gainesville, FL.
Mary is survived by her partner, David White; children, James, Jeffrey, William, Julia, and Thomas Fenn; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Theater in Portland, ME or Haile Homestead in Gainesville, FL.

Published in Gainesville Sun from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
