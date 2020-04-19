|
|
HAUSLER, MARY JUSTINA
Mary Justina Hausler died on April 11, 2020 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. She was born on November 29, 1933 in the borough of the Bronx in New York City. Her parents were Oscar Hausler and Justina Wellauer Hausler, who had migrated to the United States from Germany in the late 1920s.
Speaking little English, Mary began her formal education at P.S. 53. She was a high achiever and graduated valedictorian of her class. Encouraged by her teachers, Mary took the entrance examination for Hunter College High School and received the second highest grade of all participants. Hunter provided Mary with the finest secondary school education and opened her life to the cultural arts, which New York City provided in abundance.
After receiving her bachelor's degree from Queens College of the City University of New York in 1955, Mary began her teaching career in the newly established Syosset Central School District on Long Island. She earned her master's degree at QC and after completing additional courses at St. John's and Fordham Universities, Mary was certified to teach elementary grades K-8 and secondary school social studies as well as to serve as secondary school principal.
During her tenure in Syosset, Mary taught for several years and was appointed dean of students. She became the assistant principal and then principal of H.B. Thompson Middle School. She retired from the Syosset schools in 1992 and worked as a supervisor of student teachers at Southampton College on Long Island for two semesters before moving to Connecticut.
In 1966, Mary was granted a sabbatical to observe and report on the teaching of social studies in schools of Austria and Germany. Her knowledge of German was a prerequisite for this study. From January through August of 1966, Mary followed a prearranged schedule to visit German and Austrian schools. During school breaks she was able to travel to other countries with two Eurail passes, which allowed for six months of travel in first class train cars and compartments. Visits to Spain, Portugal, France, Denmark, all the Scandinavian countries, Italy and the former Czechoslovakia and Soviet Union were on her itinerary. Mary's love for travel and new experiences was enhanced by these opportunities and continued throughout her life.
Mary was married to Syosset colleague Albert Traversa, a science teacher and department head, who retired in 1986. While still working, Mary and Albert traveled with a trailer throughout the United States. A favorite trip was trailering from New York to California and back during a summer vacation. In their retirement years, Mary and Albert traveled Europe, especially in Germany and Italy where they each had relatives. They also enjoyed visits to China, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, Viet Nam, Australia and New Zealand. Their last trip together was a cruise from Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires.
Mary and Albert left Long island in 1993, moved to a condo in Southbury, Connecticut and also acquired a condo in Boca Raton, Florida. They traveled between the two homes for twelve years. In 2005 the retirees sought a permanent home in Florida. They found an ideal setting at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida, where they spent almost fourteen happy years together. Sadly, Albert died on January 11, 2019 at the age of 90.
Mary is survived by her sister Loretta Newman, nephew Michael Newman, his wife Mirella and their two children, niece Laura Kupinski, cousins Birgit Fries and Monika Schafer in Germany, Albert's children Maria and Leo Traversa, Albert's sister Sylvia and her husband Bernard Cecire and dear friends Carol Kravetz, Catherine Morsink, and Gail McVicker.
It was Mary's wish that she be cremated and that the urn with her ashes be placed in the niche with Albert's urn at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, and that the inscription 'Together Forever' be inscribed on the marker. Theirs was truly an everlasting love.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020