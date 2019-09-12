Home

Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
MARY L. LEE

MARY L. LEE Obituary
LEE, MARY L.
Mrs. Mary L. Lee, age 72, passed away September 1st, 2019 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center, Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Lee was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church, and the owner of Lady Lee Cleaning Service.
She is survived by her children; Savalas Lee (Shabree), Gainesville, FL, Harriet Lee, Newberry, FL, siblings; Charles Pillman, Lakeland, FL, Kevin Keaton (Rose), Patty Morgan (Roosevelt), Beverly Taliaferro all of Omaha, NE, Sara Brannon, Archer, FL, Althea Patoon (Dan), Hawthorne, FL, Lendy Whiley, Bronson, FL, Sharon McAllister, Jacksonville, FL, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Lee will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Pastor Marilyn Green, Officiating; burial will follow in Jim Melton Cemetery, Bronson, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Lee will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 13th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 10:00am until the hour of Service.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Lee, 14114 S.W. 12th Place, Newberry, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
