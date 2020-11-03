Mary Lee Welch

Age 68, Daughter of the late Levi & Mary Coffee-Welch, peacefully left this world on October 24, 2020 during a brief stay at The Vitas Suites at Edgewater (of Mount Dora, FL).

Ms. Welch was a Member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church (of Newberry, FL).

A Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Saint Peter Cemetery (Archer, FL) with Brother Nathaniel Davis delivering Words of Comfort. Ms. Welch will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM – And on Saturday at the Cemetery with the Processional.

Precious Memories will remain with her Daughter – Maggie Mae Welch of Mount Dora, FL; Sisters – Dorothy Mae Welch and Elouise Barnes of Mount Dora, FL, Thurie Davis (& John) of Newberry, FL, Blanche Rushing of Brooksville, FL and Sadie Jackson of Mount Dora, FL (Elizabeth Houston – Deceased); Brother – Leroy Welch (Arma) of Miami, FL; Aunts & Uncles, Nieces & Nephews, Cousins & Friends.

Arrangements Entrusted To

DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, Florida



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store