Mary M. Biggs

Dunnellon - Mary M. Biggs. (Peggy) 83. Resident of Harbor House, Dunnellon, Fl. Formerly of Hawthorne, FL. from 1972 to 2018. Passed away Oct 29 2020. She was born May 2 1937 in Everett, PA. Daughter of the late Elwood J and Mary C (Hanks) Diehl. She was a graduate of Everett High School, Everett, Pa. Mary was preceded in death by her love of over 50 years, David Sr. Surviving are 3 sons Bryan (Linda) Biggs, David (Jennie) Biggs, and Eric Biggs. She is survived by 4 grandchildren, Melody, Dominique, Jamie and Jeremy and a great grandchild Mason. Preceded in death by brothers Elwood and James Diehl and sister Martha S Heister. Survived by brothers Robert Shirley, Richard Diehl, Daniel Diehl and sisters Betty Diehl and Doris Dragger Peggy loved spending time with her family and she enjoyed sewing. A celebration of life will be held at a later



