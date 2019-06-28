|
MARANZANA,
MARY GUAGNANO
1925-2019
Mary Maranzana passed away in her home in Gainesville on June 25, 2019 at the age of 94. Mary was born in New York City, daughter to Domenico (Domenick) Guagnano and Giovanina (Jenny) Curci Guagnano, both of Noci, Bari in Italy. Domenick and Jenny both emigrated from Noci, Bari but did not meet until they came through Ellis Island in the early 20th century, where they married and had four daughters: Phyllis, Mary, Anne, and Lucy, all of whom grew up in Manhattan. Mary married Eliso Maranzana in 1947 and they lived in NYC until they moved to Hollywood, Florida in the mid 1950's.
Mary was an intelligent, elegant, generous woman. She was truly the 'beautiful and talented' of her generation. A stunning woman into her nineties, Mary dressed in fashion, cooked fabulous food, sewed clothes, and raised children. And she sang while she was doing it!
For Mary the world was personal. When she spoke to you, you were the only person in room. She cherished spending time with her sisters and girlfriends, as well as her family. She loved to shop for and prepare food, and even more than that, to feed people. She was the mother of the 'one extra spoonful,' and enjoyed distributing slices of pizza to the neighborhood kids, who hovered outside when they smelled it baking. She loved a bargain, and relished thrift stores and garage sales. At the same time, she was always interested in the spiritual, the afterlife, and the mystical aspects of religion. Plus, she loved to sing hymns in church.
Together, Mary and Eliso raised four children Louis, Joanie, Michael and Elisa. Mary is grandmother to Antonio, Maeve, Dominick, Katherine, and Jacob, and great grandmother to Ava, Molly, Eliso, Rocco, and Delilah.
Mary and her husband Eliso, who passed just three months earlier at the age of 97, celebrated their 72nd anniversary in January of this year. All of Mary's family and friends, as well as her caregivers toward the end of her life, love her dearly. Always.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Faith Catholic Church, 747 NW 43rd St, Gainesville with Fr. John Phillips as celebrant. Interment will follow in Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street.
Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 28 to June 29, 2019