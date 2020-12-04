Mary Margaret Lovely

Gainesville - Mary Margaret Lovely, 93, of Gainesville, FL passed away on December 02, 2020 in Gainesville, FL.

Visitation will be held at Forest Meadows Funeral Home on December 05, 2020 at 2:00pm.

Funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Forest Meadows Funeral Home on December 05, 2020 at 3:00pm with Pastors Richard Colonel, Don Farley, and Steve Griffis officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-East.

Mrs. Lovely was born in Fairvilla, FL to the late Oscar Paul Duke & Mary Elizabeth Crawford on November 19, 1927. She went to high school in Orlando, FL. Early on in her life, she worked as a waitress in Orlando & Gainesville and soon became the head waitress at the White House Hotel. Mrs. Lovely then attended Salesmanship school in Gainesville and worked as a Sales Lady in women's retail sales at Silverman's downtown & Ilene's for Fashion for 25 years. She retired when she was 75 years old and she enjoyed painting landscapes and flowers. In her 80's, Mrs. Lovely was at Al'z Place for 6 years, and during that time she painted twelve beautiful Landscapes & Flowers.

Mrs. Lovely is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters: Louise Sasser, Louvina Stewart, Betty Montgomery; two brothers: Bill Duke, Earnest Duke; three husbands: Holland Coburn, Ray Diaz, & Charles Lovely

Mrs. Lovely is survived by her sister: Rosie Westbrook-Orlando, FL; her daughters: Patricia Baker, Nancy Parke; her sons: Holland Coburn, Thomas Coburn, Jim Coburn; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a number of other relatives & friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vitas Hospice at Plaza Healthcare. Arrangements under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, Fl., 32609 352-378-2528.



