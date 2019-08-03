|
GOWDY, MARY N.
Mary N. Gowdy passed away July 31, 2019. She was born May 15, 1934 in Franklinton, LA to Henry Austin and Myrtis Crain Branch. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Archer and the Telephone Pioneers of America. She retired from Southern Bell of America after 30 years of service on December 30, 1983. Mary is survived by her son Michael Keith Kessler, son Keith Linn Gowdy (Tricia), daughter Elizabeth Reid (Terry), sister Betty Jean Knight of Bogalusa, LA, sister-in-law June Branch of Pine, LA, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, F. Linn Gowdy, her parents Austin and Myrtis Branch, brother Ray Branch, sisters Margie Montero and Ruth Finn. The Family will receive friends at Forest Meadows Funeral Home on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5-7:00 p.m. for a visitation. The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Archer August 6, 2019 at 11:00am, with a burial following at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Archer, FL. Services are in the care of FOREST MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609, 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019