DARNELL, MARY PHYLLIS
Mary Phyllis Darnell, 94, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, in the North Florida Regional Medical Center, following a long illness.
Mrs. Darnell was born on November 30, 1924 in Rosedale, Indiana to the late William Clyde and Mabel Perkins. She graduated from Methodist School of Nursing in Gary, Indiana. Phyllis was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and was past president of the Trinity UMC United Methodist Women. While president, she started the 'Dorcas Group', which made baby blankets, pediatric surgical caps, and prayer shawls among other projects for various local groups. She enjoyed gardening, and was a member of the Woman's National Farm and Garden Association while she lived in Ohio before moving to Gainesville. She also enjoyed working jigsaw and word puzzles and reading in her spare time. Mrs. Darnell loved taking care of our total of 5 Great Dane Dogs which we had at various times, and of two mixed breed rescue dogs.
Phyllis took care of her mother-in-law, and years later her husband, Mr. James R. Darnell, who preceded her in death in 1998.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Carol Darnell, of Gainesville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held privately in Skokie, Illinois. Please visit her memorial page at
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019