Mary Raab-Daly
Gainesville - Mary Raab-Daly of Gainesville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 in Gainesville after a lengthy illness. She was 85.
She was born in Fort Meade, Florida, graduated from Fort Meade High School and attended Florida State University. She moved to Gainesville, married and started a family. She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Gainesville and the Gainesville Women's Club. Mrs. Raab-Daly was a painter, a jewelry maker, enjoyed ballroom dancing and loved to travel. She retired from Publix Supermarkets and will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her four children, Martin (Marty) Raab of Alachua, Paul Raab of Gainesville, Brenna (Allen) Markham of High Springs and Angie (Jeff) Thomas of Villa Rica, GA; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Lewis McMillan, her first husband, Emil Raab, her second husband G. Robert Daly and her companion Charles Lee.
The Raab-Daly family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00am at First Lutheran Church of Gainesville, 1801 NW 5th Ave. Immediately following the visitation, the funeral service will be held at 11:00am at the church with Pastor John Glover officiating. Mary will be laid to rest privately by her family at Newnansville Cemetery in Alachua. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice at www.BeYourHaven.org
.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. In consideration of COVID19, the service will be available via live stream at flcgainesville.org
.