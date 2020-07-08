1/1
MARY RACHEL BUFF
BUFF, MARY RACHEL
Mary Rachel Buff, 102, passed away on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at her home in Keystone Heights, Florida. Rachel was born on March 3, 1918, in Walnut Grove, Missouri to the late William Arthur and Edna May Cauble. She lived over fifty years in Keystone Heights where she was a member of Fresh Start Fellowship. She volunteered a considerate amount of time to the Senior Center where she enjoyed going daily. She enjoyed all the activities, dressing up for the holidays and events, and socializing with everyone and considered them her family. She was an avid member of Keystone Kampers for 25 years and a motorcycle rider who at 74 years of age rode 8,700 miles across ten states. She loved to read, do cross-word puzzles, and play cards with her friends.
Rachel is survived by her son Gene Coble; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; thirteen great great grandchildren; and two great great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husbands Uba Coble and Vernon Buff; daughter Sue Blackaby; son Ray Buff; and two grandchildren.
Due to covid-19 restrictions funeral services will be available online at
www.freshstart
fellowship-kh.org
on Thursday, July 9th at 11:00 am at Fresh Start Fellowship in Keystone Heights, Florida with Pastor Steve Conner officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home, Keystone Heights, Florida.
www.jonesgallagherfh.com. 352-473-3176.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
