SINGLETON, MARY
Mary Ann Singleton passed away, Friday, February 15, 2019, at her home.
A native of Boston, GA, she moved to Gainesville, from Delray Beach, FL. She was a nursing assistant, later becoming an early childhood educator.
She was member of Ignite Life Center. Her memory will live on in the hearts of children; Linette Singleton, Atlanta, GA. Christopher Singleton (Melissa) Winter Springs, FL. Linell Singleton, Jr. Tampa, FL; mother, Willie Lee Thomas Delray Beach, FL, siblings; Mack Neal Thomas, Ida Pearl Quevas, both of Delray Beach, FL, Maggie Thomas, Orlando, FL, Betty Moore (Ronnie) Snellville, GA and three grandchildren.
Memorial Services for Ms. Singleton will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Ignite Life Center with Pastor Mark Vega officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of Chestnut Funeral Home, 18 N.W. 8th Ave., Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019