ROSS, MARY SULLIVANMrs. Mary Sullivan Ross a lifetime resident of Williston, FL passed away on Monday, July 27th, 2020 at her home following an extended illness. She was 94.Born in Mayo, FL. Mrs. Ross was a home Maker. She was a member of the Williston Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and served as an Elder of the Church. She was a charter member of the Williston Women's Club and was very active in obtaining home mail delivery for the residents of Williston of which she was very proud. She was past president of the Williston Women's Club. Her hobbies were gardening and shopping, but her top priority was always family.Mrs. Ross is survived by her daughter, Trina (Jimmy) Cason; sister, Viru Williams; brother, Lamar (Frances) Sullivan and three grandsons, Quincy, Hunter and Noah Cason. She is predeceased by her first husband, of 37 years, Quincy Ross in 1992; second husband of 13 years, Reggie Ross in 2008; and four brothers, Loy A., Aaron, Milton and Paul Sullivan; and sister, Timmie Willis.A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, FL with Brother Joe Smith officiating. Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, FL in charge of the arrangements. (352) 528-3481.