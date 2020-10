Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Mary Williams

Mary Williams, passed away on October 7 2020 at Haven Hospice.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her granddaughter Torre Burkett, great-granddaughter Gabrille Debose. A memorial service will be held at on Saturday, October 24, 2020, 11:00 am at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church. Final Rites are entrusted to: A.M. White Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store