Maryjo Davis
1926 - 2020
Gainesville -
Maryjo Taylor Davis, age 94, of Gainesville, FL passed away on October 10, 2020. Born to Samuel Joseph and Maude Beville Taylor on May 31, 1926, she represented the 11th generation of Bevilles to be born and reside in Gainesville, FL where she lived her entire life.
The world's biggest Gator fan, Maryjo was a lifelong supporter of all things Florida Gator and particularly enjoyed showing her Gator colors on her car, clothes, home furnishings, and anything else to which an alligator could be attached. Maryjo was an avid animal lover. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Colonial DAMES, Wesley United Methodist Church, and formerly served as a board member for the Florida United Methodist Children's Home. She was the co-founder and co-owner of Davis Oil Company and Whistler's Christmas Tree Farm.
Maryjo was preceded in death by her son, George Eugene Davis, III. She is survived by her beloved Siamese cat Cody Davis; daughters Patricia Davis of Cashiers, NC; Cynthia (Roby) Souther of Kirkwood, IL; Grandchildren and great grandchildren include Jared (Candace) Souther, Emily, Hannah and Joseph of Reno, NV; Wendy (Troy) Bye, Brandon, Alicia, Jason, and Dylan of Winchester, VA; Jacob Souther of Oquawka, IL; Sara (Kevin) Hiatt, Elise, Tess, and Bruce of Kernersville, NC; Shannon (Kevin) Birnbaum of Gainesville, FL; and Kirsten Davis of Gainesville, FL. Maryjo is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held for family members. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Haven Hospice or the Gainesville Humane Society. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

