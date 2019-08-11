|
|
BUXTON, MARYLAN ANN
Marylan Ann Buxton, age 79, of Gainesville, FL, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Miller County Hospital in Georgia. Born April 15, 1940, in Panama City, FL, the daughter of the late Bryant L. Buxton and Ida (Tatum) Buxton. Marylan loved her family, the Georgia Bulldogs, and her dog, 'Pork Chop'.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Martha Buxton, several nephews and nieces. Marylan was preceded in death by her twin brother, Robert Buxton; brother, Johnny Buxton; sisters: Lavonia Sullivan and Betty Townsend.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., in Fairbanks Cemetery with Pastor Juan Castano officiating.
Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Buxton family.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019