BRADSHAW, MARYNELL
Marynell Bradshaw, age 71, daughter of the late Woodrow & Alice A. Bradshaw, surrendered to the Will of God on January 27, 2020, during a brief stay at North Florida Regional Medical Center of Gainesville.
Ms. Bradshaw was a Member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church where she was a Member of the Unity & The Voices Choirs.
The Celebration Of The Life of Ms. Bradshaw will be held 11:30AM, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Michael A. Frazier, Sr. is Pastor (& Officiant), with Reverend Dr. Geraldine McClellan delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Ms. Bradshaw will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) – At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services – And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her sister & brother-in-law, Margalene (& Wayne) Kelley, 1409 NE 14th Terrace, Gainesville at 10:45AM.
Loving Memories will remain with her Children – Tracey Smith, Mark Kirksey, Alice Nicole Kirksey and Kareem Kirksey; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grands; siblings – Woodrow Bradshaw, Doris Jenkins, Margalene Kelley (& Wayne) and Mae Edith Williams (Robert Bradshaw and Billy Bradshaw preceded her in death); nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020