MARVEL, MASON EDWIN
Mason Edwin Marvel, 97 of High Springs, FL, died May 20, 2019 in his home surrounded by loving family. He was born December 11, 1921 in Brewton, AL to the late Mason and Augusta Marvel, raised in Millbrook, AL. During World War II, he served with the U.S. Army Air Corp. He graduated with his Bachelor of Science from the University of Massachusetts, a Masters Degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and a Doctorate from West Virginia University. Mason had a long career in agriculture working for the University of Florida, Auburn University, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Near East Foundation, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). He was married to the late Audrey Jones Marvel on September 21, 1945 at Post Chapel Number 1, Maxwell Field Air Force Base in Montgomery, AL. Throughout their sixty-nine years of marriage, they resided in Amherst, MA; Blacksburg, VA; Morgantown, WV; East Lansing, MI; Gainesville, FL, Auburn, AL, and finally, High Springs, FL. He traveled extensively throughout the world with his career, also living and working in Vietnam, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
Predeceased by his sisters, Hazel Moore Blackmon and Arthur Ruth Moore; his brother, Earl Moore, and three sons, Andrew, John, and Eric Marvel. He is survived by his brother, Damon Marvel; son, Daniel (Sandra) Marvel of High Springs, FL; daughters, Priscilla (Ricardo) Gasteazoro of San Salvador, El Salvador, and Margaret Marvel of Tallahassee, FL. He is also survived by his grandchildren, John (Granya) Marvel, Emily (Daniel Stallings) Marvel, Jose (Michelle) Gasteazoro, and Adriana (Javier Aguilar) Gasteazoro as well as his great granddaughter, Olivia Gasteazoro.
Mason always had a great story to tell from his travels. He enjoyed helping everyone with their gardening and was active in the community through the church and Rotary Club. He loved spending time with family and friends.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Mason was a mentor to many.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of High Springs, 17405 US-441, High Springs, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, Florida, 32725. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019