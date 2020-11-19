1/1
Matthew Anson Davis
Ponte Vedra -
Matthew Davis, age 36 and resident of Ponte Vedra, FL, died unexpectedly on November 13, 2020. He was born in Gainesville, FL and was a graduate of Gainesville High School and the University of Florida, receiving a Masters Degree in Decision and Information Science. He is survived by his wife, Kelli Anderson Davis, daughter Isabelle, parents James Michael Davis (Linda) and Celeste Kroll (Laurence), and brothers Andrew Davis (Ashley) and Ryan Hanson (Annia). Brother Brent Calvert is deceased.
While at UF, Matt worked part-time at Infinite Energy and he has worked at Florida Blue in Jacksonville for the last 10 years. His last position was Senior Director of Claims Transformation. His area of expertise was problem solving and he took on many of the hardest and most complex assignments at Florida Blue.
He was a devoted father and husband. Matt's favorite pastimes were fishing on the boat he shared with his brother and spending time with friends and family. His other hobbies were watching Gator sports and traveling. In his youth he participated with his brother in many sports at the Northwest Boys Club. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held outside at the Fountain of Youth in St. Augustine, FL on Monday, November 23rd, beginning at 10 am. Full compliance to COVID distancing practices and proper wearing of masks is requested. The Celebration Service will be recorded and a link will be posted at Pontevedravalley.com when available. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Isabelle James Davis education fund for his 2-year old daughter. The website is ijdeducationalfund.com.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
held outside at the Fountain of Youth
Funeral services provided by
Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
