|
|
GUINYARD, MATTHEW
2012-2019
Matthew Guinyard, 6 of Alachua. Baby Matthew attended The Academy of Living Springs and his burial rights will be honored on Thursday, May 9, 2019, 3:00pm at The Prairie Creek Conversation Cemetery. Baby Matthew is survived by his loving mother; Abebi Guinyard and other supportive and loving family. The family is asking in lieu of flowers that you please send all donations to: The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, a foundation that believes in helping families tackle childhood cancer as a family, which has a permanent 501C, and was established in 1996 in honor of Jay McGillis. The mailing address for all donations is as follows, P.O. Box 50798 Jacksonville, Florida 32240. Services are under the Excellent care of D Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608.
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
Daphina Carnegie-Williams/ L.F.D.E, Co-Owner/
Alphonso Williams
Daphina Williams, L.F.D
"Serving With A Spirit of Excellence"
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019