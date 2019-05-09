Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM
The Prairie Creek Conversation Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MATTHEW GUINYARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MATTHEW GUINYARD


2012 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MATTHEW GUINYARD Obituary
GUINYARD, MATTHEW
2012-2019
Matthew Guinyard, 6 of Alachua. Baby Matthew attended The Academy of Living Springs and his burial rights will be honored on Thursday, May 9, 2019, 3:00pm at The Prairie Creek Conversation Cemetery. Baby Matthew is survived by his loving mother; Abebi Guinyard and other supportive and loving family. The family is asking in lieu of flowers that you please send all donations to: The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, a foundation that believes in helping families tackle childhood cancer as a family, which has a permanent 501C, and was established in 1996 in honor of Jay McGillis. The mailing address for all donations is as follows, P.O. Box 50798 Jacksonville, Florida 32240. Services are under the Excellent care of D Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608.
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
Daphina Carnegie-Williams/ L.F.D.E, Co-Owner/
Alphonso Williams
Daphina Williams, L.F.D
"Serving With A Spirit of Excellence"
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now