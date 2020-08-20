1/1
MATTHEW LAMAR COOK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MATTHEW's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COOK, MATTHEW LAMAR
Mr. Matthew Lamar Cook, 13 of Gainesville, Florida transitioned from this walk of life Sunday, August 9, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Cook will take place Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00am from the Friendship Baptist Church, 426 NW 2nd Street Gainesville, FL. Rev. R.C. Slater, Pastor; Place of final rest will follow In the Hampton Community Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00pm-7:00pm and Saturday one hour prior to the service. Mr. Cook leaves to cherish his memories mother: Rachal Jenkins, siblings, aunts and uncles; grandmother: LouAnn Jenkins and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1020 NE 26th Terrace Gainesville, FL at 10:00am to form the cortège.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved