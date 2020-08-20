COOK, MATTHEW LAMARMr. Matthew Lamar Cook, 13 of Gainesville, Florida transitioned from this walk of life Sunday, August 9, 2020. Celebration of Life service for Mr. Cook will take place Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00am from the Friendship Baptist Church, 426 NW 2nd Street Gainesville, FL. Rev. R.C. Slater, Pastor; Place of final rest will follow In the Hampton Community Cemetery. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Phillip & Wiley Mortuary from 12:00pm-7:00pm and Saturday one hour prior to the service. Mr. Cook leaves to cherish his memories mother: Rachal Jenkins, siblings, aunts and uncles; grandmother: LouAnn Jenkins and a host of other family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1020 NE 26th Terrace Gainesville, FL at 10:00am to form the cortège.352-475-2000