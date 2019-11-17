|
|
EELMAN, MATTHEW R.
Matthew R. Eelman age 64, retired Carpenter and Craftsman, passed away unexpectedly November 7, 2019 he had most recently been living aboard his sailboat Reverie in Gulfport, FL. Matt was Born May 16, 1955 in Dover NJ. He had traveled and lived in many places throughout the US but formally called both High Springs, FL and Charleston, SC his home. Matt lived life on his terms.
He is survived by, his mother Ida Eelman, brothers John and Joe Eelman, children Amy Poucher, Greg, and Mike Eelman, and grandchildren Arvie, Torrey, and Dalton Dean. Preceded in death by his father, Richard Eelman and brother David Eelman.
The family is planning a private celebration of life in December.
Family is requesting no flowers, but please feel encouraged to share a kind word or memory of Matthew.
ALifeTribute
FuneralCare-Gulfport
(727) 347-5521
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019