DeSUE, MATTIE, S.
Mrs. Mattie S. DeSue age 79, passed away September 27th, 2019 at her home in Hawthorne, FL. Mrs. DeSue was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Board and was an original member of the Nurses Guild. She was employed as a Nurse at Alachua General Hospital, and retired after thirty years of Service.
She is survived by her husband, Damon DeSue, Sr., Hawthorne, FL, children;, Cornelia Mallory, Anaheim, CA, Sandra Barton, Regina Moorehead (Michael), both of Gainesville, FL Johnetta Osahon, Stone Mountain, GA, Dr. Terry Fountain, Sandy Springs, GA, Sherrel DeSue, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Pamela DeSue, Damon DeSue, Jr., Deon DeSue, David DeSue, all of , Gainesville, FL siblings; George Walton(Lillie), Albany, GA, Anne Hairston, Dollie Roberts, both of Dawson, GA, Leola Ross, Atlanta, GA, sixteen grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mrs. DeSue will be held 12:00noon, October 5th, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Freemon N. Gallmon, officiating; burial will follow in Forest Meadows Memorial Park, East. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. DeSue will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 4th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 11:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. DeSue, 19211 N.E. SR 26, Hawthorne, FL, at 11:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019