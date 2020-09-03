1/1
MATTIE SUTTON HARRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MATTIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRIS, MATTIE SUTTON
Mattie Sutton Harris of Micanopy, FL, age 79, retired Forklift Driver with Franklin Crates Company, entered into eternal rest on August 26, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida (at the residence of her daughter).
Mrs. Harris has serenaded the citizens of Micanopy since early childhood with her Guitar - playing at different churches, other events and even at her home where people would often visit just to hear her.
A Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Haynes Memorial Cemetery, Micanopy, FL, with Pastor Nazerine Burney, Jr. officiating. Mrs. Harris will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional.
Left to cherish her memory are her Daughter - Lucretia Fountain & son - Joseph Harris of Gainesville, FL; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; (siblings - Carrie Sutton and Paul Sutton preceded her in death); and a niece, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Haynes Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved