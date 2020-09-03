HARRIS, MATTIE SUTTON

Mattie Sutton Harris of Micanopy, FL, age 79, retired Forklift Driver with Franklin Crates Company, entered into eternal rest on August 26, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida (at the residence of her daughter).

Mrs. Harris has serenaded the citizens of Micanopy since early childhood with her Guitar - playing at different churches, other events and even at her home where people would often visit just to hear her.

A Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Haynes Memorial Cemetery, Micanopy, FL, with Pastor Nazerine Burney, Jr. officiating. Mrs. Harris will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Cemetery on Saturday with the Processional.

Left to cherish her memory are her Daughter - Lucretia Fountain & son - Joseph Harris of Gainesville, FL; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; (siblings - Carrie Sutton and Paul Sutton preceded her in death); and a niece, cousins & friends.

