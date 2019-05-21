|
|
BARNHILL,
MAUDINE HOWELL
Maudine Howell Barnhill, born December 25, 1936, in Vero Beach, Florida, passed away May 18, 2019, after a long illness. She was a resident of Levy County for most of her life and was a homemaker. Her hobbies included gardening and crocheting.
Friends are welcome to attend the Graveside Service will be held for Mrs. Barnhill, Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Barnhill Family Cemetery, at 10 am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019