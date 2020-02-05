Home

Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
39th Avenue Church of Christ
1811 NW 39th Ave
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Maurice Dewey Strickland


1926 - 2020
Maurice Dewey Strickland Obituary
STRICKLAND,
MAURICE DEWEY
Maurice Dewey Strickland passed from this life on February 2, 2020 at Hospice of Marion County. He was born March 13, 1926 to Fair Banks and Margaret Strickland in Montbrook, FL. He graduated from Williston High School and was Salutatorian of his class. After graduation he joined the Air Force and received his basic training at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS. He was approved for Pilot training in Blytheville, AR, and then transferred to Tyndall AFB in Panama City, as the war was coming to an end, and the Government no longer needed pilots, he was transferred to Lowry AFB in Denver, CO, and was given an 'Honorable Discharge from the Air Force'. He attended the University of Florida, but left to work for Dasher Dental Lab. In 1965 he went before the National Board of Certification for making full Dentures and Partials and became a Certified Dental Technician. He was later employed by Cal Tech Dental Lab in Gainesville, and was manager of the Partial and Denture department. He retired from Cal Tech after 33 years.
Maurice met the love of his life, Dorothy Louneal Sanders, and married her in 1950.
Maurice's hobbies were gardening and fishing with his best friend, Pat McLeod. He was baptized at an early age in The Church of Christ, and has been a member of the 39th Avenue Church of Christ since 1960. He was an Elder with the Church for many years, and recently resigned in 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Ronald M Strickland, his wife, 'Dot', brothers, Alton of Jacksonville, and Darrell of Savannah. He is survived by his daughter, Leigh Ann Cronin (Bob), his grandson Tyler and granddaughter Ciara, 1 sister, Nadine Dixon of Micanopy, sister-in-law, Betty Blount, daughter-in-law, Britta Strickland, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Milam Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at 39th Avenue Church of Christ, 1811 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Orange Hill Cemetery, 3240 NE 180th Ave, Williston. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
