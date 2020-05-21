DURRANT, MAURICEMr. Maurice Durrant, 39 of Gainesville, FL. quietly slipped away to be with Jesus Thursday, May 14, 2020. A gathering of family and close friends will take place Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Pine Grove Cemetery, 401 SE 21st Avenue Gainesville, FL. Public visitation for Mr. Durrant will take place TODAY at the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 SR 26 Melrose, FL from 12-7:00pm. Mr. Durrant leaves to cherish his memory one daughter Kah'miya Durrant; Mother: Bertha Jacks; Grandmother: Reda Williams; three brothers, two aunts, two uncles, A Special Friend Darryellyne Gordon and a host of other cousins relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 12:30pm.**Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask nicely that you respect the families private gathering**352-475-2000