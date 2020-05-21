MAURICE DURRANT
DURRANT, MAURICE
Mr. Maurice Durrant, 39 of Gainesville, FL. quietly slipped away to be with Jesus Thursday, May 14, 2020. A gathering of family and close friends will take place Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Pine Grove Cemetery, 401 SE 21st Avenue Gainesville, FL. Public visitation for Mr. Durrant will take place TODAY at the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 SR 26 Melrose, FL from 12-7:00pm. Mr. Durrant leaves to cherish his memory one daughter Kah'miya Durrant; Mother: Bertha Jacks; Grandmother: Reda Williams; three brothers, two aunts, two uncles, A Special Friend Darryellyne Gordon and a host of other cousins relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 12:30pm.
**Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask nicely that you respect the families private gathering**
352-475-2000

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
MAY
22
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
