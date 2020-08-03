McCULLOCH, MAURINE DENISE SMITH

Maurine Denise Smith McCulloch, 68, of Gainesville, FL, passed away on July 13, 2020. Denise was born in Miami Beach, FL on November 19, 1951 to James and Voncile Smith.

Denise was married to Richard McCulloch in 1970; they were married for 17 years. She graduated from the University of FL where she received a Master of Fine Arts degree in Sculpture. Denise worked as an elementary and secondary art teacher for the Alachua County public schools. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, arts and crafts, and needle-work. She was also actively involved in Girl Scouts including as a professional Girl Scout Organizer. She was an American Red Cross certified teacher of CPR, first aid, and disaster relief.

Denise is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Jason) Zawada, Gainesville, FL; her mother, Voncile Smith, Boynton Beach, FL; her sisters, Camilla (Scott) Richardson, Dallas, TX; Lyn (Brian) Orletsky, Atlanta, GA; Nadine Hartling, Boynton Beach, FL; and her brother, James (Lynn) Smith, San Antonio, TX. She was predeceased by her father, James Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Red Cross. A memorial service will be held at a future date in Gainesville, FL.

