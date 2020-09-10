ELDRIDGE, MAURINE KAY
Maurine Kay Eldridge age 71 of Oakwood, GA. passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Eldridge was born April 10, 1949 in Wabash, Indiana to the late Vernon & Ruth Pinrod Latham. She retired as a registered nurse having worked at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Eldridge.
Survivors include, daughter, Devon (Sanjo) Shatley; son, Nick (Renea) Eldridge; brother, Craig (Julene) Latham; 4 grandchildren also survive.
Private burial services will be held for the family.
Please share online condolences & memories with the family at www.wardsfh.com
Ward's Funeral Home,
Gainesville, GA.
