CUE, MAXEY
Maxey Cue, age 61, passed away March 28, 2019 peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his brothers Jimmie Williams (Gwen), and Arthur Ray Flowers; his sisters, Linda Ann Archer, Patricia Cue Clark, Maxine Cue Williams, Beverly Cue McQuay (Johnnie), and uncle Robert J. Holland. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services for Maxey will be held, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Jerusalem Church of God by Faith, 1230 N.E. 156th Ave, Gainesville, FL Pastor Gregory Pelham, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at St. Johns Baptist Church Cemetery in Melrose, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home. Maxey will repose at Chestnut Funeral Home, 18 NW 8th Ave, Gainesville FL on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Patricia Clark, 16610 N. CR 225, Gainesville, FL at 1:45 pm to form the cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
