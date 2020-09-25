Maxine Childs Toohey

Maxine Childs Toohey died on Sept. 3, 2020 in Gainesville. She was 90 years old. Mrs. Toohey was preceded in death by her husband John T. (Jack) Toohey. She is survived by her nieces, Marian Parker of Auburn, AL, Marilyn Castle of Asheville, NC and Shirley Castle of Arlington, VA. Mrs. Toohey was born in Brundidge, AL but grew up in Northwest Florida and attended Florida State University. She was with Eastern Airlines in Jacksonville from 1952 - 1963 when her husband (also with Eastern) was transferred to Boston, Orlando and Gainesville. She retired from the Food and Resource Economics Dept. at the University of Florida in 1999. Mrs. Toohey was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Graveside service will be held on October 1st , 11:00 AM at Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church.



