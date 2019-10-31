Home

A Jerome Brown Funeral Home
1560 Nw 1St Ave
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-1110
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A Jerome Brown Funeral Home
1560 Nw 1St Ave
High Springs, FL 32643
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen Chapel A.M. E. Church
MAXINE PERRY

PERRY, MAXINE
Maxine Perry, 80, of High Springs, Florida, passed on October 22, 2019. Viewing for Ms. Perry will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6-7pm at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 West US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL. Funeral services will follow on Saturday 11:00am, at the church where Ms. Perry faithfully served; Allen Chapel A.M. E. Church, pastor, Rev. Jon A. Ingraham, 10 NE Martin Luther King Dr. High Springs, FL.
Professional care entrusted to A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home (386) 454-1110.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
