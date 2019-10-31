|
PERRY, MAXINE
Maxine Perry, 80, of High Springs, Florida, passed on October 22, 2019. Viewing for Ms. Perry will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6-7pm at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 West US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL. Funeral services will follow on Saturday 11:00am, at the church where Ms. Perry faithfully served; Allen Chapel A.M. E. Church, pastor, Rev. Jon A. Ingraham, 10 NE Martin Luther King Dr. High Springs, FL.
Professional care entrusted to A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home (386) 454-1110.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019