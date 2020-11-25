Maxine YoungChiefland - Maxine Young., was a 69 year old retired educator, peacefully answered the call to Take her eternal rest and find comfort to rest in the Arms of The Lord, on November 17, 2020 at Shands Hospital. She is survived by her Only child and son: James Young Jr., "Jamie" Her grandchildren: Jamiya and Keonte Young. Her Siblings: Thera Jean Lewis, Olivia Brown, Barbara, Theodore Jr., Tony and Johnny Whittle, Yvonne, Curtis and Paul Davis. Services will be held Saturday November 28,2020 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 1:00pm. The family is asking for all who are attending the services to please wear facial covering, bring your own lawn chair and remember to practice social distancing for the safety of our family and community. Viewing will be held Friday November 27, 2020 at West Side Church of Christ (816 SW 5TH Street Chiefland Fl) 5pm-7pm.The family is asking that you come view, sign register book and immediately exit building. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL)"Serving with a spirit of excellence"352-204-2381