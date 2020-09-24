Mayola Phelps Filer

Long-lived Matriarch, Mrs. Mayola Phelps-Filer age 103, passed away September 22nd, 2020 at UF Shands Hospital. Mrs. Filer was a member of Greater New Hope Baptist Church where she served on the Mother' Board, as Church Secretary, and President of the Choir. She was a member of the Female Protective Temple where she served until her health failed.

She is survived by her children, Olin Scott, Charles Washington, both of Gainesville, FL, Joe Edward Washington, Mary Rhodes, both of Alachua, FL, and Alma Howell(David), Jasper, FL, twelve grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Phelps-Filer will be held 11:00am, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, FL, Rev. I.L. Williams, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W, 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. Phelps-Filer will repose ii the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2:00pm until 4:30pm and 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, and on Saturday at Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Mary Rhodes, 10302 N.W. 206th Avenue, Alachua, FL at 10:15am to form the Cortege.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

