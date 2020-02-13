|
|
KNIGHTEN, MAZIE
Mazie Knighten, 80 of Gainesville, Florida passed away on February 04, 2020. She will be remembered by her children; her devoted daughter and caregiver Dorothy Henderson, Betty Jean Bradley, Gail Cooper, Willie Mack Weaver and Daniel Jones; siblings, James Elleby, Thomas Elleby, Rose Helen Martin and Nettie Jean Lemon and a host of grandchildren and great grands. The family will be Celebrating Ms. Knighten's Life of 80 years on February 15, 2020, 11:00 am, Mount Zion Church of God In Unity with the Hosting Pastor being Pastor Larry Latson. The officiating Pastor Dr. General Eliza Henderson. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida).
'Serving With
A Spirit of Excellence' Dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020