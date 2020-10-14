McArthur McClellon

Mr. McArthur McClellon age 75 passed away October 5th, 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mr. McClellon lived in Lake Butler for twenty years and was a member of New Shiloh Baptist Church. He was employed as a Truck Driver until his retirement.

He is survived by his children, Al McClellon(Sharon), Cynthia McClellon(Fermon), both of Lake Butler, FL, Shirley Littles, Gainesville, FL, Harold McClellon, Chicago, IL, siblings; Horace McClellon, Brooker, FL, Richard McClellon, Cynthia Harris, both of Gainesville, FL, Ella Fulcher, Hainesworth, FL, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mr. McClellon will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at Newnansville Cemetery, Elder Boyzie Perry Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W, 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. McClellon will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 16th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at Graveside at 10:30am.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



