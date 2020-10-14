1/1
McArthur McClellon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share McArthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McArthur McClellon
Mr. McArthur McClellon age 75 passed away October 5th, 2020 at UF Health Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mr. McClellon lived in Lake Butler for twenty years and was a member of New Shiloh Baptist Church. He was employed as a Truck Driver until his retirement.
He is survived by his children, Al McClellon(Sharon), Cynthia McClellon(Fermon), both of Lake Butler, FL, Shirley Littles, Gainesville, FL, Harold McClellon, Chicago, IL, siblings; Horace McClellon, Brooker, FL, Richard McClellon, Cynthia Harris, both of Gainesville, FL, Ella Fulcher, Hainesworth, FL, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mr. McClellon will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at Newnansville Cemetery, Elder Boyzie Perry Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W, 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. McClellon will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 16th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at Graveside at 10:30am.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Reposing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Newnansville Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Newnansville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved