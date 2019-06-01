|
SANDS, MELBA G.
Melba G. Sands, 79, long time Dowling Park and High Springs resident, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Dowling Park. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in High Springs where she worked at the Early Childhood Education Center for many years. She was a native of Parrott/ Dawson, GA and a resident for many years in Central Florida. She was married 40 years to Edward 'Sonny' Sands.
She is survived by daughters Gwen (Mike) Ellis of High Springs and Nancy (Steve) Smith of Horseshoe Beach; son Mitch (Deb) Sands of Franklin, NC; 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, and three brothers.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. with services at 4:00 p.m. at Evans Carter Funeral Home, 18724 Main St. in High Springs. Burial will be Monday, June 3rd at 2:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 5547 W. Lee St., Dawson, GA 39842.
Arrangements under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 1 to June 2, 2019