|
|
BLAND, MELINDA J.
Melinda Joan 'Jo' Bland, 67, of Alachua, Florida, passed away on September 3, 2019, after a long illness. Jo was born in Kosciusko County, Indiana on June 19, 1952. Jo was married to William 'Larry' Bland on July 17, 1971; they were married for 48 years. Jo was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. Her biggest treasures were her husband, children and grandchildren. She worked for many years as a homemaker and child caregiver. She later worked for Bear Archery and RTI Surgical until she retired. She enjoyed sewing, hunting, fishing and taking care of her family. Jo is remembered with infinite love by her husband Larry, their son, Christopher Bland, of Farmington, Maine, their daughter, Teresa McLaughlin, of Fort White, Florida and her grandsons, Bill and Wyatt McLaughlin, of Fort White, Florida. Jo is preceded in death by her parents and 3 of her sisters. In addition to flowers, memorial donations may be given to Haven Hospice in Alachua County. Family and Friends are invited to attend a memorial and celebration of Jo's life at 11:00am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Evans Carter Funeral Home in High Springs, Florida. Arrangements under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019