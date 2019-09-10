Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans-Carter Funeral Home
18724 N Main St
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-2444
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans-Carter Funeral Home
18724 N Main St
High Springs, FL 32643
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MELINDA BLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELINDA J. BLAND


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MELINDA J. BLAND Obituary
BLAND, MELINDA J.
Melinda Joan 'Jo' Bland, 67, of Alachua, Florida, passed away on September 3, 2019, after a long illness. Jo was born in Kosciusko County, Indiana on June 19, 1952. Jo was married to William 'Larry' Bland on July 17, 1971; they were married for 48 years. Jo was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. Her biggest treasures were her husband, children and grandchildren. She worked for many years as a homemaker and child caregiver. She later worked for Bear Archery and RTI Surgical until she retired. She enjoyed sewing, hunting, fishing and taking care of her family. Jo is remembered with infinite love by her husband Larry, their son, Christopher Bland, of Farmington, Maine, their daughter, Teresa McLaughlin, of Fort White, Florida and her grandsons, Bill and Wyatt McLaughlin, of Fort White, Florida. Jo is preceded in death by her parents and 3 of her sisters. In addition to flowers, memorial donations may be given to Haven Hospice in Alachua County. Family and Friends are invited to attend a memorial and celebration of Jo's life at 11:00am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Evans Carter Funeral Home in High Springs, Florida. Arrangements under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, High Springs, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MELINDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now