Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church
146 South County Road 21
Hawthorne, FL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church
146 South County Road 21,
Hawthorne, FL
View Map
MELLONESE WHITE Obituary
WHITE, MELLONESE
THOMPKINS, 89
Mellonese T. White of the Johnson Crossroads Community, Hawthorne, FL, Transitioned from this life May 13, 2019. She's a member of Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL and retired from Sunland Training Center. Preceded in death by her husband, Willie Warnell White (Super); siblings, Rev. Leonard Scott, Ella Mae Cambridge and Lola Bell Sessions.
She leaves to cherish her memories, children, Jacqueline Douglas, Cylinthia Slater (Henry), Dwight White (Sandra), Phyllis White and Reginald White (Sharon); 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren; siblings, W.L. Stokes (Walter Mae), Raymond Scott (Mary), Earlene Scott, Ruthell Forbes (Eardley); and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church 146 South County Road 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods, Pastor. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL. Viewing on Friday, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME 21400 Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL and Saturday at the church 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form 12:30 p.m. at Mrs. Mellonese T. White's home.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 16 to May 17, 2019
